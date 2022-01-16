Spacious 4 bedroom Northside bungalow! Amazing character throughout this 1600+ sq ft home with beautiful natural woodwork, built-ins, crown molding and hardwood floors. The first floor features 2 bedrooms, a large living room, formal dining room, sunroom/family rm, kitchen and a full bathroom. Upstairs has two more bedrooms, including the main bedroom with en suite 3/4 bath and a craft room/office. Detached garage, fenced yard, central air and a convenient location near the zoo. Priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
Burlington's city planner is cautioning that the development would take place on land that has historic value, as well as environmentally sensitive wetlands. "The proposed plan seems aggressive," he wrote in a report.
A man who worked for RUSD is no longer employed with the district after he allegedly, while trying to stop a student suffering an episode brought on by mental illness, left marks on a student's wrist that lasted for weeks.
Job offers have been rescinded. Mental health collapsed. A relationship fell apart. It's all because of allegations based on rumor that never even led to any substantive legal punishment.
The Kenosha Unified School District has moved 21 schools to virtual learning reporting COVID-19 cases at or above the district’s 3% threshold policy, as of Monday.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Chicago was arrested in Racine on Friday morning by the Racine Police Department SWAT team, according …
A gunsmithing business is being allowed to set up shop near Karcher Middle School, despite concerns about circulating firearms a block away from both a school and a child care center.
Investigators are seeking help to identify a suspect in the Nov. 12 illegal shooting of a trophy-caliber deer near Waterford, in an incident that police call "disturbing," partly because it happened in broad daylight near homes.
When asked about the assaults, the suspect allegedly replied "Things aren't good right now."
Watch now: Used car dealerships are sometimes paying more for vehicles than they sold them for 2 years ago
“I’ve taken trade-ins from customers that I sold cars to, and I’m giving them more money than they paid two years ago,” said the owner of one Kenosha used car dealer. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”