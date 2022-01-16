4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900

Spacious 4 bedroom Northside bungalow! Amazing character throughout this 1600+ sq ft home with beautiful natural woodwork, built-ins, crown molding and hardwood floors. The first floor features 2 bedrooms, a large living room, formal dining room, sunroom/family rm, kitchen and a full bathroom. Upstairs has two more bedrooms, including the main bedroom with en suite 3/4 bath and a craft room/office. Detached garage, fenced yard, central air and a convenient location near the zoo. Priced to sell!