4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,000

This adorable, updated 1920's bungalow in West Racine has it all! Open living space on the main floor with the perfect flow between the kitchen, dining room, living room and sunroom. 9ft ceilings throughout the main floor! Two spacious bedrooms on the main floor that are separated by a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms, a lofted living area and a half bathroom. Solid hardwoods and craftsmanship of a true 1920 home, but with all the amenities and updates needed for today's modern family. Basement is partially finished with a brand new full bathroom! Totally fenced in yard with a deck and a full driveway. Brand new roof in 2020. Come check it out before it is gone!