Great Curb appeal + located in established residential neighborhood on Racines North side!! This spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath bungalow has charm and character throughout. Large living room/Dining room with beauriful hard wood floors and woodwork. Master bedroom W/ hardwood floors and walk in closet and bedroom 2 are locted on main level with Updated family bath. Nice kitchen with view of generous sized landscaped yard .The Upstairs houses cute den/reading nook and 2 bedrooms. (There is plenty of room to rework floorplan upstairs to add a bath if one chooses. ) Newly resided exterior, New carpets in 3 bedrooms + furnace and central air only approx 10 yrs old. All this + 2 car garage and within walking distance to neighborhood school, Zoo and North Beach. A Must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
"You take away a life, you shouldn't have a life. But, we can't control that. I'm just asking you please give him as much time as possible," said the grandmother of Arkaydin Howard, the infant who died nearly three years ago.
Biker club shooting: Friend of dead man says he was kneeling just below line of fire when shooting occurred
Multiple witnesses have come forward to point to Donley Carey as the person who killed DeMarcus Anderson in February 2020 in the private club of Sin City Motorcycle Club on Memorial Drive in Racine.
After being forced out of the Racine convenience store, the woman allegedly came back to the store wielding a knife sharpener and used it to do more damage.
The 65-year-old employee was charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
A local man was arrested in his home early Sunday morning following the Green Bay Packers' Saturday night playoff loss after he allegedly fired a gun at another person he had watched the game with.
A mistrial was declared Friday in a murder trial in Racine County after a defense attorney made comments the judge considered "way over the top."
A man died in a crash that reportedly occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday. Law enforcement have not yet identified him.
It all started with getting off Twinkies and walking a corridor at work. Now, a Racine County man has accomplished such dramatic weight-loss success that he has become a national celebrity.