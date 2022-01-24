4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $145,900

Bring this 4 BR stairless ranch to its original glory! Ideal for the very handy person, investor, or cash buyer. Roofs on house & garage, approx 2018; garage o'door & service door, 2020; GFA & water heater, 2012; GDO, 2008. Contractor quotes available for repairs to main bath tub/shower hardware and in crawl space for plumbing repairs to sink- and vent-piping. Property is in a Trust, & as such the Trust cannot make any warranties or representations. No condition report. Buyers to rely solely on their physical inspection & the right to have the property inspected by a qualified independent inspector. Sold in as-is, where-as condition. Allow 3 business days for Trust attorney's review and approval.