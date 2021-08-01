4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $139,900

A West Racine newly updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Enclosed three season porch with newly painted walls and flooring. All new carpet upstairs, including the spacious master bedroom with his and her closets. Upper full bath has dual access from master bedroom and hallway. Full Bath recently renovated with new tile surround, toilet, tub, new vanity, and flooring. The main floor bedroom can be used for an office or den with a .5 bath within. Refinished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and main floor bedroom. New light fixtures throughout home. The backyard is fenced in, has a large deck space and fire pit for outdoor entertaining. There is off-street parking available in driveway. Newer water heater and furnace