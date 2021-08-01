 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $130,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $130,000

4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $130,000

Northside bungalow! This low maintenance 4 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1500 square footage of living space! Updated kitchen and dining room combo includes all appliances and sliding patio doors leading to a large deck that overlooks the fully fenced yard that includes a shed. Large living room for entertaining and 2 bedrooms, plus a full bath on the main level. Second story offers two more bedrooms and lower level features two separate finished spaces - rec room, and office space. Rec room features a natural fire place. Some recent updates include newer roof (tear off), furnace and A/C.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News