4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $125,000

Many updates made to this adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow situated on a double lot convenient to shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! First floor features a huge Living/dining combo, updated kitchen, laundry, remodeled bath with double sinks, plus a bonus room! Upper level has four bedrooms. Most of the home has hardwood floors. 1.5 car garage and a fully fenced yard. Newer roof (tear off). Furnace 5 years old, water heater 2019, and newer windows.

