4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $119,900

Northside bungalow! This low maintenance 4 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1500 square footage of living space! Updated kitchen and dining room combo includes all appliances and sliding patio doors leading to a large deck that overlooks the fully fenced yard that includes a shed. Large living room for entertaining and 2 bedrooms, plus a full bath on the main level. Second story offers two more bedrooms and lower level features two separate finished spaces - rec room, and office space. Rec room features a natural fire place. Some recent updates include newer roof (tear off), furnace and A/C.

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

