Recently updated , remodeled , four bedrooms and New carpeting, laminated flooring, counter tops, remodeled bathroom, Home and garage roof new...New concrete and other newer items this affordable home that will likely be cheaper than renting .... is a cute property.. Book a showing today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $116,900
