4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,500,000

Graceful & gracious but nonetheless warm & inviting this spectacular home situated on a stunning property along the shoreline of Lake Michigan offers a rare opportunity to have everything you could dream of.With over 6000 sq. ft of beautifully curated living space featuring 4 fireplaces,stunning inlaid wood floors,updated kitchen & baths, an indoor pool w/ sauna,both a 2 car garage & a newer 3 plus car garage which in the warm months functions as a party room, private 1st fl office plus a spectacular ''zen den'' off the enormous master suite with his & hers baths, inviitng stone patio plus 2 gazebos, formal LR & Dr plus casual sitting area as well as casual lake room.Nearly every room has a wonderful view of Lake Michigan & Racine Skyline. Finished LL w/ amazing wine cellar, game rm & rec