Immaculate Ranch Home w/finished Walk-Out Lower Level on spacious .49acre lot in sought after Pleasant Prairie! Situated on a cul-de-sac, this home w/desirable split concept floor plan is enhanced by vaulted ceilings, chic fixtures & the finest of amenities! The bright & airy Kitchen w/oversized island is open to Living Room w/floor to ceiling stone FP & lg windows. The roomy Master BR offers a luxurious ensuite w/dual vanities, a beautifully tiled walk-in shower & WIC. Two addt'l Bedrooms, Den/Flex Room, Laundry & Mud Room complete the main level. The bright & expansive LL includes a Family Room, 4th BR, Bonus Room & Bathroom w/custom marble shower. LL patio doors lead to an inviting patio w/hot tub & deck! Convenient location to area schools, amenities & Interstate for commuters!