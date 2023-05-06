Stunning Craftsman style home in Pleasant Prairie! This 2021 Parade of Homes Model offers a desirable flr plan enhanced by transom windows, chic fixtures & the finest of amenities. The open concept Kitchen w/Island boasts 2 tone cabinets, quartz countertops, & tile backsplash. Patio doors off Dining Area lead to backyard paver patio. Living Rm w/Gas FP, 1/2 Bath, Office & Mud Room complete the 1st flr. The Master BR offers a custom WIC & luxurious en-suite w/dual vanities, a soaker tub & beautifully tiled walk-in shower. Convenient 2nd Flr Laundry. Basement is plumbed for a bath. Home networking system, custom window treatments & 3 car garage. Great curb appeal w/covered front porch & landscaped lot w/pond views! Located in Creekside Terrace within minutes to area amenities & IL border!