4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $399,900

Welcome to this Beautiful, 2 story tucked away in a quiet subdivision in desirable Pleasant Prairie! This well loved & maintained 1 Owner Home includes: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, remodeled kitchen with Granite counters, ss appliances, tons of cabinets, & open concept to the warm & cozy family room with natural fireplace & views of the back yard. Large formal dining room with built-in cabinets and formal living room with bay window & a gorgeous 4 season sunroom with skylights give you so much space for family & entertaining! 1/2 bath & 1st floor laundry room with a 2nd oven adds to the conveniences this home offers. Upstairs are 4 good sized bedrooms, including a Master with WI closet and ensuite, 2nd bedroom also has a WI closet. Dont miss the wet bar, rec room & work room in the lower