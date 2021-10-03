4 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $359,900

This is the home you have been waiting for! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a fully finished basement has been meticulously cared for and loved! Open concept kitchen to living room for wonderful entertaining, warm cozy fireplace, private wooded peaceful backyard with an almost brand new custom built deck, nice and private! Beautifully professionally landscaping is just gorgeous! Interior was all freshly painted, brand new master bathroom, too many updates to be named, just move into this beautiful home! Basement has a wet bar for more entertaining purposes. Low pleasant prairie taxes and wonderful school district with bussing! Just a short walk to the bike trail! Easy commute to Milwaukee or Chicago! Dont miss out on this wonderful opportunity!