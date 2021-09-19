Elegance and charm are included with this fantastic Town of Paris home! Seller completely redesigned this home about 12 years ago. Formal living overl;ooks the front yard. Private master suite has full bath with ''whirlpool'' and walkin shower. The formal dining room has a sitting area and overlooks the private blue slate patio and parklike backyard. The massive family room also overlooks the backyard with french doors and a toasty fireplace. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, walnut cabinets and almost new counter tops. Gorgeous hardwood mahogany floors throughout. Top of the line Kohler fixtures and Marvin windows. Lower level has ''sewing'' room and a ''summer kitchen''. Super private yard with wildlife traveling through! Call this home for Christmas! Buyer to verify
4 Bedroom Home in Paris - $529,900
