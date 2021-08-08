 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Norway - $439,900

Great property in Wind Lake! Sitting on 4.49 acres with an inground pool and a stunning kitchen this 1880s farmhouse is full of potential. Kitchen has top of the line appliances with a Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator, microwave and wine fridge. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, first floor laundry, and beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor. Owner started to finish basement so there is plenty of options there. Enjoy the privacy of this large wooded property.

