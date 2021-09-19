4 Bedroom Home in Norway - $399,900

Great property in an excellent school district. Sitting on 4.49 acres with an inground pool and a stunning kitchen this 1880s farmhouse is full of potential. Kitchen has top of the line appliances with a Wolf range and Sub-Zero refrigerator, microwave and wine fridge. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, first floor laundry, and beautiful hardwood floors on the first floor. This could be a dream house for someone looking for a large wooded property and a house to fix up and make their own.