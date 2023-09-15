On a private street in the desirable Village of North Bay, this impressive MCM brick ranch features 4 bedrooms, 3 full BA, & wonderful living & entertaining spaces filled with light & color. It is nestled among 1.52 acres & features a gorgeous plant collector's perennial garden complete w/ stone patio, koi pond & waterfall. Springtime brings on drifts of white snowdrops, rare anemones, hellebores, trilliums, jack-in-the-pulpits, & other spring ephemerals. In Summer, enjoy many varieties of magnolias, Japanese maples, beeches, & other unique trees along w/ unusual cultivars of tree peonies, hydrangeas, clematis, daylilies, grasses, & other perennial plants. Truly a garden for all seasons. Attached heated 3 car garage & 23' x 20' versatile heated first floor bonus room/breezeway.