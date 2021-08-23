4 Bedroom Home in North Bay - $350,000

Stately and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick ranch home located in the Village of North Bay on over 1/4 acre! Drive up to the private courtyard and enter the formal living room with decorative wood doors separating the living space from the formal dining room...an entertainer's dream! Open concept family room and kitchen combo with sliding glass doors leading to a large concrete patio and the beautifully landscaped, fully fenced private yard with views of a peaceful ravine. Family room features a Natural Fireplace. Master bedroom with private en-suite. 4th bedroom would make a perfect home office - built -ins and it's own private deck! Much of home has beautiful oak hardwood floors! All of this plus partially finished lower level and 2.5 car attached garage. Roof new 2018.