Enjoy the privacy & gorgeous one-of-a-kind setting of this 4BD, 2 BA, 2.5 car, 3,263 sq. ft. home in Mt. Pleasant. A unique brick ranch home custom built by Bill Barr situated on 2.08 wooded acres at the end of a tree-lined street on the cul-de-sac. Wonderful views from your backyard overlooking a wooded ravine w/ Racine Country Club on the other side. Close to Meadowbrook CC for golf & dining too! Main level has an updated kitchen open to the FR, views of nature, step-down LR, gracious DR w/ bay window & crown molding. The lower-level walk-out w/ daylight windows features the 4th BD, lower-level family room, along with a large home office/den & plenty of storage. Outside, entertain friends & family from your large covered patio & enjoy the quiet & serenity Rivershore Dr. has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $549,900
