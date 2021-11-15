4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $488,500

FIRST TIME EVER ON THE MARKET! After 33 years, Seller is making a move! Huge 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Spring Lake features a beautiful remodeled kitchen and a sun room addition. Family room with fireplace and additional living room complete first floor. 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths up. Workshop in basement includes work bench & chest. Fabulous views of Spring Lake from rear deck and deck off master bedroom. Lake frontage comes with this house! 3 car attached garage has floored attic space above with pull-down stairs and extra high overhead doors with remotes. Seller will provide a flooring allowance as the carpeting should be replaced. Total square footage is estimated. No sign on property at sellers request.