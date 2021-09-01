Gorgeous COLONIAL style 4 BEDROOM home with 4.5 BATHROOMS in desirable Meadow Estates neighborhood! As you open the front door, the two story foyer with massive chandelier, and open staircase, welcomes you! Cozy living room with NEWER carpet, built-in cabinets and gas fireplace, perfect for family gatherings! Spacious shiny white kitchen has granite counters, island, pantry, snack bar and casual dining. First floor features master suite with full private bath that has whirlpool tub, laundry room, red oak floors, maple woodwork, 9ft tall ceilings, official dining room and office. House was freshly painted, all light fixtures updated, patio door and deck redone in 2020! Spacious renovated basement with NEWER flooring, full bath, huge rec room, game room and wet bar! Siding freshly painted!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $484,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A servant-leader slain: Friends, family remember Andre Sandoval, 21-year-old killed outside salon Saturday
-
- 3 min to read
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
Racine police have released the name of a 44-year-old man who was shot to death Tuesday afternoon. Here are all the latest details.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
UPDATE: Masks may not be required yet in the City of Racine; mandate to legally go in effect Saturday
Read this story to find out the rules are being put back in place.
‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’
- Updated
When Josh Myers didn’t snap the ball on time during an 11-on-11 period with hip-hop music blasting from the on-field speakers, Aaron Rodgers chewed him out in a big way, complete with an angry tone and a naughty word or two as he burned a timeout.
The Racine Police Department has increased its presence in a north side neighborhood after a week of gun violence.
-
- 3 min to read
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting two women and children with a car and driving while intoxicated.
A mask mandate could be back in place as soon as Tuesday in the City of Racine. An ordinance that would allow enforcement of a revived mask mandate is to be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a special City Council meeting.