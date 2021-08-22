4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $480,000

Endless possibilities with this Mount Pleasant Hobby Farm! This 3 acre property has mature trees and is perfectly located, you'll feel secluded but minutes from shopping, restaurants, and stores. The home is a blend of rustic charm and modern amenities. Original hardwood flooring and trim, newer roof, windows, and siding. Master suite on second floor and updated first floor bath. The multiple outbuildings provide plenty of room for farm equipment, animals, or your toys.