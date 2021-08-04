Gorgeous COLONIAL style 4 BEDROOM home with 4.5 BATHROOMS in desirable Meadow Estates neighborhood! As you open the front door, the two story foyer with massive chandelier, and open staircase, welcomes you! Cozy living room with NEWER carpet, built-in cabinets and gas fireplace, perfect for family gatherings! Spacious shiny white kitchen has granite counters, island, pantry, snack bar and casual dining. First floor features master suite with full private bath that has whirlpool tub, laundry room, red oak floors, maple woodwork, 9ft tall ceilings, official dining room and office. House was freshly painted, all light fixtures updated, patio door and deck redone in 2020! Spacious renovated basement with NEWER flooring, full bath, huge rec room, game room and wet bar! Siding freshly painted!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
'We are just fine the way we are' | Waterford town residents speak out against plan for becoming village
The Town of Waterford's bid to become the new Village of Tichigan runs into opposition from some of its own residents, who fear that the change will mean higher taxes and discord with its neighbors. "They may be mom-and-pop joints," said one resident who opposes becoming a village. "But it's our joints. And we like it."
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
- Updated
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a child who drifted away from the boat.
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
'We should have been cautious all along' | Racine area businesses have several concerns amid COVID spike
Will there be backlash for businesses that require masks? Could owners be criticized simply for enforcing government mandates? And what could the damage be if outbreaks continue unabated? "I'm not sure if it's a setback, but we just have to be cautious," said Liz Lewis, manager of Jane's Hallmark on Highway 20.
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.