4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $465,000

Why build when this LIKE NEW, quality built, move in open concept split floorplan 4 BR RANCH home w/3 car garage is ready for you to bring your furniture and MOVE right in! Conveniently located near Hwy KR & Hwy 32 on .34 acres in the beautiful Providence Port subdivision overlooking wooded area near the North Shore Trail System. Kitchen featuring large island, walk-in pantry and Granite countertops throughout. Spacious Master ensuite featuring double vanity, gorgeous tile shower w/bench & W/I closet. Gas fireplace, Vaulted ceiling, and 1st floor laundry. A HUGE basement plumbed for a bathroom is ready for your finishing ideas. The large yard & patio make outside entertainment easy. Fiber cement siding w/partial stone, Pella Windows & whole house air exchanger too!