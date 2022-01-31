 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $425,000

The Five Gables of Glencoe is located near the North Shore Trail & Dirkse Park. This 2,722 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath ranch has all the comforts of living. Outstanding features of this home include, 22 x 12 3-seasons room w/heat, fenced in back yard w/patio & shed, an in-law bedroom suite, the lower level is completely finished w/wet bar, family room w/FP, workshop, full bath & second laundry room & finished storage room. Soaring cathedral ceiling w/skylights in family & living room, fireplace in family room, dining room w/hardwood floors, kitchen w/island, pantry, granite countertops, dinette w/built-in cabinets. Master suite w/fireplace, large walk-in closet. All 4 bedrooms w/hardwood floors. Garage is finished w/heat & built-in storage. 3 point basketball hoop ready for March Madness.

