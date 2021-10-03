4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $415,000

Elegant & lovingly maintained for many years, this 4BR BRICK ranch is situated on a large lot in an established neighborhood w/mature trees & a small creek. The entryway is large enough for greeting all of your family/guests and leads to the formal LR w/natural FP & DR w/china closet. FR has gas FP & overlooks the backyard & creek. The laundry room is off of the garage & leads to a 1/2 bath. Kitchen features custom cabinets, pantry, all the appliances, a desk area, pull outs & opens to FR. Master BR has 2 large closets & private bath. Other BRs are spacious w/HUGE closets. Plenty of hall closets for extra storage - one cedar closet. LL has large rec.rm, office/den & tons of storage. 2 patios outside & beautiful gardens. The perfect entertaining home w/room to grow - GORGEOUS