4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $412,000

Quality built and meticulously maintained 3-4 bedroom ranch in Pheasant Creek. Perfect floor plan including welcoming foyer, dining room, living room/office/playroom, family room with patio door to deck open to gorgeous kitchen with wood floor, maple cabinets, solid surface counters and snack bar, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, and casual dining bay. First floor laundry. 3-4 bedrooms including primary bedroom has private bath w/soaking tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Six panel doors throughout. Finished basement with rec room, mini-kitchen, guest bedroom with egress window, full bathroom, fabulous workshop, storage room with built in shelves, and an attached 3.5 car garage. Professionally landscaped yard with raised bed gardens and low maintenance composite deck