4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $359,000

Awesome 4BR 2.5 BA home on a quiet dead end road in Gifford school district. Fresh paint on the main level, new flooring, new light fixtures, and newer roof are just a few of the reasons to love this move in ready home. Great floor plan for entertaining. Main level features spacious living room, dining room which is perfect for the holidays, kitchen with lots of storage, large pantry, dinette that opens to the bright great room with brick fireplace, and updated 1/2 BA. Second level features spacious laundry room, 3 nice sized BRs, and family BA. Master suite with vaulted ceiling, generous WIC, and ensuite BA. Great quiet location yet close to shopping, restaurants, I94, and more. Don't miss out on this one!