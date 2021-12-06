Large Family Home In A Great Location! This spacious Colonial, near Sander's Park, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2.5 car garage. Upper with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has a full bath and double closets. Main floor has updated kitchen with granite tops, and hickory hardwood flooring, dining room with built-in cabinets, living room, half bath and first floor laundry. The family room has a natural brick fireplace with insert and wet bar. Patio doors open to a large deck area and storage shed leading to back yard. Huge basement with a finished Rec area, bonus room, and partial bathroom. Additional separate entrance to basement with Bilco doors. Corner lot, low maintenance exterior. Set up your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Janes and Dr. Jones elementary schools will be closed at the end of the current school year as Racine Unified School District pivots due to the ongoing Wisconsin Supreme Court battle tied to the $1 billion referendum voted on last year.
Family and friends are remembering Gary Ketterhagen, a Burlington native and family man who beat cancer, but who could not overcome the COVID-19 virus.
RACINE — A convicted felon facing charges connected to an August killing in Racine has also been accused of having 16 packaged chunks of crack…
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., in two thefts occur…
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of strangling and trying to sexually assault a woman.
Man allegedly dropped food stamp card under truck he stole catalytic converter from in Racine County
Catalytic converters continue to be a commonly stolen car part.
The new owners of Golden Chicken are couple Yolonda "Yogi" Blair and Terrance Blair, already known in Racine for Yogi's Pud'n.
A disruption to traffic is expected for several hours. Lt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said that traffic in both directions will be diverted south to Plank Road.
My wife and I moved here from Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1981, so she could take a position teaching with Racine Unified Schools. I also joine…
The teenager has been identified as Anthony E. Smith Jr., of the 1000 block of Blaine Avenue.