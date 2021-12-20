 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $348,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $348,000

Large Family Home In A Great Location! This spacious Colonial, near Sander's Park, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2.5 car garage. SELLER IS OFFERING A $4,000 CLOSING CREDIT for carpeting. Upper with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master has a full bath and double closets. Main floor has updated kitchen with granite tops, and hickory hardwood flooring, dining room with built-in cabinets, living room, half bath and first floor laundry. The family room has a natural brick fireplace with insert and wet bar. Patio doors open to a large deck area and storage shed leading to back yard. Huge basement with a finished Rec area, bonus room, and partial bathroom. Additional separate entrance to basement with Bilco doors. Corner lot, low maintenance exterior. Set up your appointment today!

