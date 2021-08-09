4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $345,400

Beautiful 4 bedroom Heritage Heights Colonial!!! Traditional floorplan with a formal living and big dining room. Open concept kitchen-family room featuring SS appliances, Corian counters, breakfast bar, dinette, new carpeting in the FR, brick FP, BI book cases and quality patio door. Main floor laundry room and nearby 1/2 bath. All spacious bedrooms up including a lovely master suite and private bath with new CT shower. Carpeted and drywalled LL rec room and lots of storage space. 10 year old furnace and AC. New composite deck and pretty .28 acre, well landscaped lot. Convenient low traffic subdivision. A clean home in move-in condition!
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Racine police came across vehicle with bullet holes; Investigation stalls when owner doesn't cooperate
Police came across a car riddled with what appeared to be bullet holes on the 1000 block of Goold Street Tuesday. However, the investigation was not able to progress due to the owner of the vehicle not cooperating with police.
Police: ATM robbery in Racine ends with vehicle pursuit, manhunt, arrests more than 100 miles into Illinois
According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, while an ATM technician was working on an ATM machine at Chase Bank, 5815 21st St., two male suspects quickly approached wearing full masks.
You won't be able to get Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant's famous thin crust pizza for at least another week.
After Racine pushed back against juvenile detention facility, Caledonia residents are pushing back, too
Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, is expected to be packed Wednesday evening as a discussion will be held regarding the potential of putting a youth detention facility in the village.
Caledonia residents question local leaders on new juvenile detention facility plan. Here's how they answered
"This, I feel, is a jewel of Racine County, along the lakefront here," said Patricia Hurley, who has lived in Caledonia 18 years. "And now you want to put a prison five minutes from my house? … My vote is no, not in my neighborhood."
'We are just fine the way we are' | Waterford town residents speak out against plan for becoming village
The Town of Waterford's bid to become the new Village of Tichigan runs into opposition from some of its own residents, who fear that the change will mean higher taxes and discord with its neighbors. "They may be mom-and-pop joints," said one resident who opposes becoming a village. "But it's our joints. And we like it."
Update: Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it will carry out evictions if ordered, despite CDC moratorium
No evictions have been ordered since Saturday in Racine County, however.
Innovation centers for lease: Foxconn seeking tenants for 2 Downtown Racine properties, 1 in Eau Claire
Foxconn is looking to lease the two properties it owns in Racine’s downtown. One of the other Wisconsin buildings Foxconn had said it would be turning into an "innovation center" is also up for lease.