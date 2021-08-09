 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $345,400

Beautiful 4 bedroom Heritage Heights Colonial!!! Traditional floorplan with a formal living and big dining room. Open concept kitchen-family room featuring SS appliances, Corian counters, breakfast bar, dinette, new carpeting in the FR, brick FP, BI book cases and quality patio door. Main floor laundry room and nearby 1/2 bath. All spacious bedrooms up including a lovely master suite and private bath with new CT shower. Carpeted and drywalled LL rec room and lots of storage space. 10 year old furnace and AC. New composite deck and pretty .28 acre, well landscaped lot. Convenient low traffic subdivision. A clean home in move-in condition!

