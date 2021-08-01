4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $319,900

GORGEOUS REMODELED LIGHT AND BRIGHT FARMHOUSE SITTING ON A HUGE LOT .. Aprox 1.5 ACRES.. Just so homey and nice you will fall in love for sure!! 4 Bedroom (one on the main) 3 up, 2 full remodeled bathrooms, updated kitchen with beautiful appliances. Gorgeous family room with a fireplace. Really nice spacious feel and flow to this one. ROOM TO RUN AND PLAY in this yard and have all the toys you want.. 4 wheelers, trampoline, swimming pool???? The possibilities are endless. Gifford, Gifford Gifford!! This one is very special indeed!!!