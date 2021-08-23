4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $315,000

WOW!!! This home will blow all of your expectiaions out of the water! Beautifully remodeled and updated throughout both floors of the home. Enjoy a cocktail while watching your favorite team as you sit at your custom Cream City Brick Bar in your finished basement. New flooring through out the home, LED can lights, Custom bathrooms. True master suite with an AMAZING bathroom with heated tile floor and a shower built for royalty after you can cozy up with the one you love in privacy in front of the master bedroom fireplace! Gather with friends out back around the beautiful fire pit and enjoy a laugh. Schedule your showing today to meet your new home.