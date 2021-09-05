4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $305,000

THIS MUST SEE 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage home is full of potential!! Bring your finishing touches to this custom built 2 story Colonial and make it your home. Perfect space inside and out for the growing family. This gem is located in Village Green Subdivision. Get cozy at either of the two natural fireplaces on the main floor, enjoy breakfast in the eat-in kitchen, and Sunday dinners in the formal dining room. First floor laundry. Upper level features all original hardwood floors. Unfinished basement creates plenty of options. Enjoy the privacy the large wooded backyard offers. Lots of room to entertain family and friends on your patio. GIFFORD SCHOOL ZONE!