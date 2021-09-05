 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $305,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $305,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $305,000

THIS MUST SEE 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage home is full of potential!! Bring your finishing touches to this custom built 2 story Colonial and make it your home. Perfect space inside and out for the growing family. This gem is located in Village Green Subdivision. Get cozy at either of the two natural fireplaces on the main floor, enjoy breakfast in the eat-in kitchen, and Sunday dinners in the formal dining room. First floor laundry. Upper level features all original hardwood floors. Unfinished basement creates plenty of options. Enjoy the privacy the large wooded backyard offers. Lots of room to entertain family and friends on your patio. GIFFORD SCHOOL ZONE!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News