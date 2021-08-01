4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $279,000

4BR Cape Cod w/beautiful yard & bkyard entertainment area. House was built inside a 1930 farmhouse & then moved to this location. Main floor includes 2BR w/din.rm., liv.rm (HWF under carpet in both rooms), HUGE fam.rm. w/nat. FP (built w/bricks from old Racine business), skylights & vaulted ceiling, full bath remodeled w/i 5 yrs that has walk-in tiled shower & a fully applianced kitchen with a movable island Automatic blinds installed 3 mos. ago. 2 BR on upper w/storage. NEW FURNACE 2021 & a finished rec. rm. in LL w/full bath. Outside is a 12x20 covered deck (newer) w/an additional 44' open deck. garden shed, flower & vegetable gardens. Roof approx 12yrs; gutter protectors installed w/i last 5 yrs; aluminum/vinyl fence about 8 yrs; replacement windows under 10 yrs; Come See !!