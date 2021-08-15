 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $269,900

4BR Cape Cod w/beautiful yard & backyard entertainment area. Main floor includes 2BR w/din.rm., liv.rm (HWF under carpet in both rooms), HUGE fam.rm. w/natural FP (built w/bricks from old Racine business), skylights & vaulted ceiling, full bath remodeled w/i 5 yrs that has walk-in tiled shower & a fully applianced kitchen with a movable island Automatic blinds installed 3 mos. ago. 2 BR on upper w/storage. NEW FURNACE 2021 & a finished rec. rm. in LL w/full bath. Outside is a 12x20 covered deck (newer) w/an additional 44' open deck. garden shed, flower & vegetable gardens. Roof approx 12yrs; gutter protectors installed w/i last 5 yrs; aluminum/vinyl fence about 8 yrs; replacement windows under 10 yrs. Come See all the room in this home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News