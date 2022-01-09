4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $250,000

There's nothing to do but move in to this immaculate, updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with craftsmanship and beautiful hardwood floors through out. Open living/dining area with a bonus den/office nook flows to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. Get your vehicle out of the weather this winter and park in the 2+ car detached garage. Generous fenced back yard has several perennial gardens plus a large fenced vegetable garden area.