 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $250,000

There's nothing to do but move in to this immaculate, updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with craftsmanship and beautiful hardwood floors through out. Open living/dining area with a bonus den/office nook flows to a large kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinets. Get your vehicle out of the weather this winter and park in the 2+ car detached garage. Generous fenced back yard has several perennial gardens plus a large fenced vegetable garden area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News