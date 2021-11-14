4BR Cape Cod w/beautiful yard & backyard entertainment area. Main floor includes 2BR w/din.rm., liv.rm (HWF under carpet in both rooms), HUGE fam.rm. w/natural FP (built w/bricks from old Racine business), skylights & vaulted ceiling, full bath remodeled w/i 5 yrs that has walk-in tiled shower & a fully applianced kitchen w/a movable island Auto. blinds installed 3 mos. ago. 2 BR on upper w/storage. NEW FURNACE 2021 & a finished rec. rm. in LL w/full bath. Outside is a 12x20 covered deck (newer) w/an additional 44' open deck. garden shed, flower & vegetable gardens. Roof approx 12yrs; gutter protectors installed w/i last 5 yrs; aluminum/vinyl fence about 8 yrs; replacement windows under 10 yrs. Come See all the room in this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $245,000
