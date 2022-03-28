4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $1,250,000

As I walk down the stone path and through the door, my cares fade and my eyes rise to the vast lake that is one of our continent's greatest. At sunrise the water shines like diamonds, calling me outside to walk past the boathouse, under tall trees and over an expanse of lawn into the old orchard, then wind through the garden and down the path to the lake. I have coffee at the shore, scanning the water where I'll swim and kayak. In the luminous sunset we prepare dinner facing the kitchen's wide bay window, then eat on the terrace in the golden hour. This is the heart of the home and property for me and my family and three decades of guests from near and far: laidback comfort and nature's peace and grandeur. A sanctuary to refresh and inspire with a feeling that life's horizons are endless.