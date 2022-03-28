As I walk down the stone path and through the door, my cares fade and my eyes rise to the vast lake that is one of our continent's greatest. At sunrise the water shines like diamonds, calling me outside to walk past the boathouse, under tall trees and over an expanse of lawn into the old orchard, then wind through the garden and down the path to the lake. I have coffee at the shore, scanning the water where I'll swim and kayak. In the luminous sunset we prepare dinner facing the kitchen's wide bay window, then eat on the terrace in the golden hour. This is the heart of the home and property for me and my family and three decades of guests from near and far: laidback comfort and nature's peace and grandeur. A sanctuary to refresh and inspire with a feeling that life's horizons are endless.
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff has never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So, now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started. WITH VIDEO
With about a year to go before the Kestrel Hawk Landfill closes, the city is moving forward with a plan to handle the city’s trash and recycling without disruption to residents.
Weekend fun and festivities will kick off a day earlier in Racine this summer, as the Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket have jo…
RACINE — Four days on, four days off. That’s the new schedule for patrol officers in the City of Racine.
CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been accused of his 6th OWI and allegedly had his son breathe into his ignition interlock device.
The suspect, the driver of the car, was later seen walking away from the car and was arrested, with marijuana being found on his person, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
Mount Pleasant and Racine County officials are continuing to say they have no regrets with the Foxconn project and the hundreds of millions in investment in the mostly still-to-be-developed land east of Interstate 94.
Area officials and business development leaders expressed confidence Tuesday that a megacorporation will eventually come along and invest in the developable land surrounding Foxconn in central Racine County.