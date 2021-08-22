 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $275,500

Location, Location, Location!!! This spacious home is looking for a new owner. This 4 bedroom home features all new flooring, Updated eat in kitchen with granite counter top, remodeled main bath. Bring your decorative ideas to complete the lower level which includes a half bath. Central Air will be install 5 days before closing

