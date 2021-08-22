4 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $235,000

Nestled in the quiet Town of Lake neighborhood close to parks, restaurants & schools; you'll see this 4-bedroom home has been taken care of & loved! As you approach this well-maintained home the anticipation will build with wonder of what you'll find inside. The home has been refreshingly updated; you'll be greeted by the covered porch, entry way and great room w/ stained glass. The built-in buffet is just the start of craftsman features you'll find as you walk through. The main floor has an open concept Living & Dining room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, family bath & beautiful hardwood floors. The upper floor boasts a retreat like no other; 2 nice bedrooms & a beautiful master bath w/ walk-in shower. The extra-large fully fenced backyard oasis make this home a must see!!