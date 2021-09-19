 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $199,900

Affordable 4 Bedroom Cape Cod Near the Airport! Enjoy many years in this low maintenance home with a cute fenced yard. Spacious living room with hardwood floors and country sized kitchen, 2 bedrooms and bath on the main level. Upstairs is 2 more bedrooms with built-in dressers and lots of storage space. Basement has a sump pump and potential for expansion. 3 year old roof on the house. Windows replaced in 2003, siding 2005, furnace 2010 & 3 yr old roof. Vinyl sided 1.5 car garage with entrance off the side street making access easy. A friendly neighborhood. Immediate occupancy.

