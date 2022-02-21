 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $505,000

  • Updated
Spacious 4BR Home w/Finished Basement in Hunter's Ridge! The Foyer of this 2 Story introduces almost 4,000 sqft of living space enhanced by HW Flrs, Arch Doorways & 6 Panel Doors! Eat-In Kitchen w/Island & Walk-In Pantry boasts granite countertops, tile flooring & sitting area w/Gas FP! Grand Formal Living Rm w/Cathedral Ceiling features a Gas FP & French Doors to Den. Roomy MSTR BR w/Tray ceiling includes an en-suite w/walk-in shower, jetted tub, dual sinks & WIC. Convenient 1st Flr Laundry & 1/2 Bath! Upper Level includes a lg 4th BR, 2 addt'l BR's & Bath. Expansive LL is finished & perfect for entertaining: Bar, Rec Rm, Family Rm w/FP & 2nd Kitchen! Bath & Laundry complete the LL. Great curb appeal...landscaped Lot w/sprinkler system & backyard Shed...Brick Patio! New roof in 2021!

