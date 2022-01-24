4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $334,900

Take a tour of your future home which offers 4 Bedrooms and bathrooms on each level!! (2F/2H). This home offers a beautiful Master Suite complete tray ceilings, its own private bathroom with soaker tub; tiled, large walk-in shower and a conveniently designed WC for privacy. Also has a lovely large loft area to turn into a library or common space to relax. A large family room with Natural gas fireplace is situated off the kitchen and a formal dining room to host events and holidays. There is a spacious office by the front entrance to allow you to work from home and tons of space in the lower rec room. There's too much to list so schedule a showing today!