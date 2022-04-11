 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $324,900

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $324,900

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 story near Forest Park. Newer home featuring an open kitchen with dinette and all appliances included, spacious living/family room with fireplace and abundant natural light. Upper level features four large bedrooms and a full bath and lower level has an additional 3/4 bath, laundry and plenty of room for storage/future rec room. Other features include a 2.5 car garage, central air, fenced yard with patio and excellent location near the park and shopping. Nothing to do but move in!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News