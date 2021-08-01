4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $164,900

Beautiful old world charm! Perfect for investors or owner occupants! Recently remodeled kitchen w/ tons of cabinet & countertop space, a new gas range & dishwasher. The living room/dining room combo are huge & feature lots of natural light & a built in mahogany hutch. Also featuring a first floor master bedroom & a brand new updated full bath (2021) with beautiful modern finishes. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms & a half bath with potential to be converted into a full bath. It also features a full basement w/ washer/dryer, a large oversized garage, new windows (2015), a newly painted front porch, & new fascia boards on the exterior. Newly re-stained wood trim & freshly painted throughout (2021). Original hardwood floors under carpet. Ideal location close to Lake Michigan & Carthage