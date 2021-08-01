4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $155,000

Offered for sale is a recently updated, spacious, four bedroom home on Kenosha's north side. The seller has performed numerous updates on every level of the property. Updates include: new kitchen cabinets, countertops, sink, fixtures, appliances, updated bathroom with new tile surround, flooring, vanity, sink and toilet. New carpeting on both levels, updated light fixtures and fresh paint. Seller has made additional upgrades to the electrical, the plumbing, the gutters and some windows. Move in Ready, hard to find a better value than this home on the market. Home features plenty of bedroom space and large living areas. Located only a few blocks from Lake Michigan, a must see, schedule your showing today!