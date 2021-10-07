 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $145,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $145,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $145,000

Beautiful old world charm! Perfect for investors or owner occupants! Recently remodeled kitchen w/ tons of cabinet & countertop space, a new gas range & dishwasher. The living room/dining room combo are huge & feature lots of natural light & a built in mahogany hutch. Also featuring a first floor master bedroom & a brand new updated full bath (2021) with beautiful modern finishes. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms & a half bath with potential to be converted into a full bath. It also features a full basement w/ washer/dryer, a large oversized garage, new windows (2015), a newly painted front porch, & new fascia boards on the exterior. Newly re-stained wood trim & freshly painted throughout (2021). Original hardwood floors under carpet. Close to Lake Michigan & Carthage. Sold ''as-is''

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News