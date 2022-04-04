 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $139,900

Great location for this 4 BR 1.5 BA Cape Cod. Bring your updating ideas to create your dream home. Some recent updates include roof, AC, and furnace. 2 BD's, and full BA on the main level. Family room with large picture window. HWF's under carpet. 2 BD's up with 1/2 BA. Large city lot provides a great backyard. 1 car garage. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

